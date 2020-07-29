Parkview, Anthem agree to two-day extension

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A contract between Parkview Health and Anthem is now on life support.

Fort Wayne’s biggest healthcare provider and one of the biggest insurers in the nation have agreed to extend their existing agreement to 11:59pm on July 30th as time ran out to make a new deal last night.

“We’ve made progress, but both sides felt it was important to take more time to try to work through our differences rather than allowing the contract to end tonight at midnight,” said Mike Packnett, president and CEO, Parkview Health. “We will continue our discussions in earnest, working to avoid significant disruptions for our patients and area employers.”

The current agreement pertains to all Parkview providers and facilities in Indiana. Parkview Physicians Group providers based in Ohio are not impacted and will remain in-network for Anthem members.

The two sides have been at odds for months over the cost of healthcare. Anthem says Parkview charges too much; Parkview says they’ve presented Anthem with several solutions.