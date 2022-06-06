Parking tips for Fort Wayne festival season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division wants to provide residents with current information for traffic patterns and parking near Headwaters Park as festival season kicks off.

Surface parking at the Headwaters Park parking lot will not be available to the general public this year due to construction activities south of the park. However, there are several safe and convenient parking options to take advantage of this summer.

The North River parking lot at Calhoun and Fourth street has free parking for most events. There is also a free shuttle running between the North River parking lot and the Lincoln Pavilion entrance during large events for those with disabilities and seniors with mobility issues.

Additional parking is available at the parking garage at The Riverfront at Promenade Park development at Superior and Harrison streets. Regular parking rates apply. The railroad underpass, just south of Superior, has free parking after 5 p.m. on weeknights and weekends. The Freimann Square metered lot is also available. The bus lot on the corner of Clinton and Superior streets is not available for public parking.

Drivers should also be aware that Superior street is currently down to one lane (westbound only) between Lafayette and Barr streets and should plan accordingly.

Pedestrians coming from the North River parking lot can access Headwaters Park via convenient sidewalk connections along the south side of Fourth Street, across the MLK Bridge and heading south on Clinton Street. For attendees coming from south of Headwaters Park, the sidewalk on the east side of Clinton Street south of the Lincoln Pavilion will be inaccessible at times between Superior Street and the Lincoln Pavilion. That likely means a larger number of festival attendees will be crossing at the mid-block crossing to enter the festival area. Please take extra precaution and be aware of increased pedestrian activity around Headwaters Park, especially on Clinton Street in front of the Lincoln Pavilion.

The City of Fort Wayne encourages festival attendees to check with event organizers for more details.