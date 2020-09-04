Parking lot crash injures man, baby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a baby were injured in an early-morning crash at a Fort Wayne gas station.

Police were called to the Speedway on Bluffton Road at 1:55am after a woman drove a vehicle into another vehicle on the parking lot, pinning a man between them.

She fled the scene before police arrived, leaving a baby behind in her car. The child had been restrained in a car seat and suffered minor injuries.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police are still looking for the woman.