Park Center receives nearly $4-million grant, will expand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health has received its largest-ever grant, with plans to expand behavioral health services in northeast Indiana.

According to a company press release, the Park Center will be expanding its Carew Street operating hours to become a 24/7 crisis center through a $3.974-million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The Park Center will operate as a certified community behavioral health clinic and offer additional services, such as a mobile intervention team that consists of mental health professionals who can help first responders with mental health calls and on-site assessments.

“This award will be transformational to Park Center,” said Charles Clark, President of Parkview Behavioral Health Institute. “The grant will allow us to deliver more services in the community, treating patients in a setting that is more supportive and conducive to their needs. By connecting with people in the field or in the crisis center, mental health professionals can provide support faster and more effectively. This is a demonstration of Park Center and Parkview’s commitment to improving and expanding mental health services across the region.”