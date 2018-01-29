Panera Bread recalls all 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products, positive for Listeria

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Panera Bread has recalled cream cheese products sold in the United States after they tested positive for Listeria.

The recall was initiated after samples of one variety of 2 oz. cream cheese from a single production day showed a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported, but Panera Bread has recalled all 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before 4/2/18.

Affected 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese varieties include:

Plain Cream Cheese

Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese

Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese

Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese

Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese

If you own one of these products, stop using it immediately and contact Panera Bread Customer Service at 1-855-6-PANERA any day between 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, or visit panera.custhelp.com for a full refund.