Pandemic to cost Grand Wayne $2-million in losses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne event center is projecting big losses, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grand Wayne Center is expecting to lose $2-million over a combination of canceled bookings and a drop in income from the city’s food and beverage tax, which the Journal Gazette reports has also seen less money coming in due to coronavirus-related shutdowns.

The Grand Wayne’s budget for the year is $6.4-million, and it does have $6-million in a reserve fund as well, but director Bart Shaw says he’s still looking at a 60% drop in revenue compared to last year.