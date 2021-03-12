Pandemic blamed for increase in murders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’re all stressed out over the pandemic, and local officials say it also could’ve led to an increase in violent crime.

In 2019, Fort Wayne Police investigated 27 homicides. Last year, it was 38, up a whopping 41%. Police Chief Steve Reed tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he believes COVID-19 and the stress it brought with it played a significant role.

“I think the pandemic definitely played a role,” he said. “Everyone was concerned. It placed great stress on everyone, across our country… It makes you take a step back and see if you need to adjust to what you’re doing.”

There’s data to back it up: police agencies across the country are reporting similar spikes in violent crimes, with murder cases up almost 37% from the prior year.