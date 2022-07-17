This week’s episode: We break down the fallout surrounding Alex Palou to McLaren in 2023 between Ganassi’s announcement, Palou’s response and the McLaren announcement that includes F1 TPC testing but does not mention the IndyCar team, Colton Herta completes his first McLaren F1 TPC test, and we preview the return of the Honda Indy Toronto this weekend.

