Palou to F1 Rumors, Blomqvist Debut, Silly Season Updates

This week’s episode: Alex Palou is rumored for an Alpha Tauri seat in F1 as Daniel Ricciardo replaces Nyck De Vries within that team for the rest of the season, Tom Blomqvist will make his IndyCar debut this weekend filling in for Simon Pagenaud, and Pratt Miller Engineering is interested in adding an IndyCar team in 2025 or 2026. Plus more silly season news and rumors involving Andretti Autosport, Devlin DeFrancesco, Marcus Armstrong and Marcus Ericsson, and a preview of this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.