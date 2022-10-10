Pain At The Pump Continuing To Surge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):

Once again, prices at the pump are nearing record highs once again. Gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 21.9 cents per gallon in the last week according to GasBuddy and stand at an average of $4.26/gallon. In the last month, prices in Fort Wayne are 44.3 cents per gallon higher and stand 99.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station within the city stood at $3.99/gallon on Sunday.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/gallon. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased as well, up 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.