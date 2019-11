1. Week That Was

-Lebron, Luka, PG/Kawhi debut, Kemba goes down

2. Short, but successful week for Pacers

3. News or Snooze

-Kyrie not playing vs. Boston. Was this planned?

-Zach LaVine benched Friday, proceeds to drop 49 Saturday

4. Schedule changes coming for NBA?

-Postseason play-in, Mid-season tournament, Re-seeding the Conference Finals

