Overnight traffic crash leaves one with critical injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A traffic crash on Fort Wayne’s south side left one person with critical injuries.

Fort Wayne Police tell WOWO News that the crash happened just before 4-AM in the intersection of South Clinton Street and West Creighton Avenue, when the driver of a southbound Cadillac Escalade failed to stop for a red light and struck a Nissan Rogue broadside.

Three passengers in the Nissan were taken to the hospital by paramedics. A female juvenile in the back seat of the Nissan was in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital. The driver of the Escalade received minor injuries and was arrested by police after being treated and released from the hospital. A passenger in the Escalade refused treatment at the scene.

Police say that alcohol and excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Escalade appeared to be factors leading to the crash.