Overnight semi crash causes delays on Toll Road

HOWE, Ind. (Indiana State Police): Troopers are currently working a property damage semi crash on the I-80 Toll Road westbound at the 130-mile marker in LaGrange County. This area of the Toll Road is approximately 9 miles east of Howe, IN.

The single-vehicle semi crash, which occurred at approximately 1:30am this morning, still has traffic slowed or stopped in the area as crews work to clean up the wreckage. Traffic restrictions and delays are expected to last through the mid-morning commute.

As such, drivers need to plan their morning commutes accordingly.

Winter weather conditions continue to create slick and hazardous driving conditions along the Toll Road, so extreme caution should be utilized while driving. Avoid the area completely if at all possible.