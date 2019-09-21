Overnight crash causes life threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that resulted in life threatening injuries.

It started around 3:18 a.m. Saturday morning when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the intersection of Clinton Street and Wallace Street. Upon arrival, officers found a small sedan and an SUV that had crashed.

Information obtained early on in the investigation indicated that one vehicle was going south on Clinton Street and the other was going west on Wallace Street when they collided.

The driver of the sedan was ejected from the car and was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was also transported to an area hospital, however their injuries were not life threatening.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) was called out to investigate the scene.

Both Clinton and Wallace Street were closed while detectives from the team were investigating. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the intersection of Clinton and Wallace was still closed.