A new book is hitting shelves soon as former Congressman Mark Souder has collaborated with various former and current Fort Wayne television personalities to document and chronicle the past 65 years of television within the Summit City.

Former WANE-TV anchor, Heather Herron joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about how the project came about.

