Over 900,000 Crock-Pots recalled due to burn hazard

Sunbeam is recalling almost a million crock-pot slow cookers due to a burn hazard.

Right before millions of Americans will be cooking for Thanksgiving, the recall covers Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, who say it can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, causing it to suddenly detach while in use and spray hot food and liquids in the process.

Sunbeam Products has received at least 99 reports of first-to-third-degree burn injuries.

