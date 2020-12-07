Over $8 Million Invested in Indiana Meat Processors

Meat processing plants around the state are getting some much-needed help.

“We did apply and received $4 million of CARES Act money for the state of Indiana focused on small meat processors in the state of Indiana,” says Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler

41 small meat processing plants will receive money to address impacts and cover expenses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses are using the grants to purchase equipment or modify their facilities for increased efficiency. Some are using the funding to train additional staff and purchase personal protective equipment.

Kettler says the investment is more than just $4 million.

“It’s more than a $4 million boost because every one of those dollars had to be matched 1-1, so actually it’s more than an $8 million boost because many of these projects, for example, somebody could have had a $500,000 project and the max reimbursement was $150,000. So, we know that the impact of this growth and what’s happening is going to be more than that $8 million.”

Kettler says the struggles continue for small meat processors.

“I know that we’ve still got a lot of backlogs. I get that, and that’s probably going to happen for some time. But the stories of these people that applied for these grants and what they did was just very heartwarming. They’re doing what they can, and we expect that this this $4 million in grant money going out to those 41 awardees is going to have a significant impact on those areas.”

The 41 awarded meat processors are Hoosier businesses with less than 500 employees. You can see the list of awardees at hoosieragtoday.com.