Over 24,000 pounds of beef recalled

NATIONWIDE: The USDA has ordered a recall for more than 24,000 pounds of raw beef that has been ruled “unfit for human consumption.”

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall is for beef that was released and processed by American Beef Packers, Inc. on August 21st. The issue is the beef products, which include boneless beef sirloins, beef tenderloin, and ribeye, were released before test results were received.

While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the product, consumers are urged not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned.

A full list of the recalled items are as follows: