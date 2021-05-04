Over 1.9M Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19

INDIANA (WOWO): Almost a third of all Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That’s according to the latest data from the Indiana Department of Health, which says 1.9-million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and another 2.3-million have had their first dose of the two-dose version of the shot.

With vaccination rates starting to slow down, however, health officials nationwide are starting to worry about the U.S. possibly not getting enough people vaccinated to reach “herd immunity” status — which is key to getting back to “life as normal.”