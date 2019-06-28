Outgoing LHN doc prohibited from seeing local patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne doctor has lost the ability to treat his patients.

A judge in Allen Superior Court has ruled that Dr. Kent Farnsworth must abide by a one-year noncompete clause in his contract with Lutheran Medical Group, which expires on Sunday.

The Journal Gazette reports that Farnsworth argued that the Group had breached the contract by costing him more than $170,000 when the Group changed the rules about patient treatment, shifting the responsibility from internal medicine doctors to those who work specifically within hospitals.

Farnsworth won’t be able to establish a local practice or treat existing patients until July 1st, 2021.