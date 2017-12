FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Almost 3,600 Indiana Michigan Power customers in Fort Wayne found themselves in the dark this morning.

Indiana Michigan Power reported the outage, which stretches from an area just north of St. Joe Center Road and includes both the IPFW and Ivy Tech Northeast campuses, including Canterbury Greens.

The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately identified. Power is expected to be restored by 12:30pm.