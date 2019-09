FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 2,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power woke up in the dark this morning.

An outage that centered around the Windsor Woods neighborhood and stretched as far north as the intersection of Lima and Hathaway Roads, and as far south as the intersection of Lima and Wallen, was first reported just after 6:30am, according to the utility.

Power was restored shortly after 8am. The cause of the outage was not immediately available.