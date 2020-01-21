Osborn Places 3rd at AFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet

Amie Osborn, VP and ag lender for First Farmers Bank & Trust in Miami County, had a good weekend. Representing Indiana Farm Bureau at the American Farm Bureau Convention, Osborn placed third in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet, taking home a prize package from Case IH, including a $500 Case IH parts card, and $2,200 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise.

“Beyond the prizes, it really has made me recognize that my network that everyone has helped me build, whether that’s through ALP (AgriInstitute’s Leadership Program), through First Farmers, or Farm Bureau, that’s a true network. And it’s a true opportunity for people to come together, create ideas, think of new solutions for the problems that we do have right now, and find a way to actually implement them. We’ve been talking not just about the issue, not just about the solution, but what do we do about it. So, it’s really fun for me to see what the next step can be.”

Osborn got a little choked up when I told her about the support she’s received via social media from INFB and folks back home.

“It means that I have a team and a family behind me. Indiana has welcomed me with open arms and to hear people say that they’re proud that I am now representing Indiana means absolute the world to me. I love my home state of California, but Indiana has just wrapped their arms around me and said, ‘We love you here. We want you to keep fighting for agriculture.’ And that’s my clients, that’s our friends, that’s everybody around us and it’s really a neat opportunity.”

A third-place finish in the discussion meet, new friends, the experience of a lifetime, and her beloved San Francisco 49ers are going to the Super Bowl. Osborn certainly had a good weekend.