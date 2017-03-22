Orland woman arrested for failing to register as sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Orland woman was arrested Wednesday morning on sex offender charges.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, 47-year-old Tricia Benhower was taken into custody just south of the Indiana-Michigan state line without incident by the US Marshals Service on an outstanding warrant, charging her with two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

The warrant followed a Steuben County investigation into allegations that Benhower failed to report required information in person at the Sheriff’s Office. Benhower was first convicted in 2008 for sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

She’s been convicted twice since then of failing to register as a sex offender.