Organizers cancel 2021 “Rock the Plaza” concert series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another popular Fort Wayne concert series has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, organizers of the annual Rock the Plaza outdoor concert series won’t be holding the event outside of the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne this summer.

The move comes despite vaccination rates increasing both statewide and locally, and despite recent updated CDC guidance that says gathering outdoors – especially in warm conditions – is less risky. Organizers still say it’s just not the time to hold the event.

“We sought guidance from local health officials, and the recommendations were very clear: appropriate face coverings, social distance, and smaller crowds, even for outdoor events. We do not believe we would be able to enforce those expectations at an event like Rock the Plaza,” said Director of Community Engagement Stephanny Smith. “While canceling Rock the Plaza is disappointing for everyone involved, we know it is the right thing to do.”

Yesterday, organizers of the annual Middle Waves concert announced they, too, would delay their event to 2022.