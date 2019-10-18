Organic Corn and Soybean Farmers Face Sharp Production Declines

Spring weather has taken a toll on U.S. organic commodity producers, shown by a significant drop in overall corn and soybean production for 2019, according to a new report.

Organic industry data service Mercaris just released its 2019 fall Organic Commodities Outlook.

The report predicts a 12 percent year-over-year decline in organic corn production and a 14 percent decline in organic soybean production due to challenges during spring planting.

In the Corn Belt, the report estimates organic wheat production will see a 19 percent decline.

However, overall U.S. organic wheat production is predicted to increase seven percent over 2018 thanks to gains in areas outside of the Corn Belt, namely the High Plains and West regions.

Meanwhile, organic livestock production growth is expected to slow but will still see a one percent increase overall.

Because of that, imports should bridge the gap between domestic organic feed demand and U.S. 2019 production.

Mercaris, who published the report, is a data services firm launched in 2013 focused on growing demand for organic foods.