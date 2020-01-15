Options for Financing New Construction on Your Farm

Hoosier Ag Today Money Minute

If putting up a new building, storage facility, or equipment shed is in your plans for 2020, a partnership between AgriFinancial and Morton Buildings can provide you with some convenient financing options.

In the Money Minute series of radio features airing this month on Hoosier Ag Today, AgriFinancial explains that they are now the preferred lender for all Morton building construction.

“This allows us to provide competitive rates and an easy process to get financing set up fast.”

While actual construction may be months away, AgriFinancial recommends getting the financing ready now so, when the weather breaks, the project can move ahead quickly.

“Even if all the details and features have not been decided on yet, we can get the financing approved.”

AgriFinancial has a team of experts ready to work with farmers to put the financing in place. The original partnership was for agricultural construction but has now been expanded to include commercial buildings by Morton.

The Money Minute series will explore the details of arranging financing for a Morton building. Additional information can be found at cgb-agfi.com or cgb-agfi.com/Morton-Buildings.