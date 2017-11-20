UPDATE: Opioid substance found at Allen County Jail, officers and inmates being evaluated for exposure

UPDATE: Just after 2 p.m. Monday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department along with the Fort Wayne Fire Department, TRAA and the Fort Wayne Police Department, responded to the Allen County Jail after MORE reports of exposured to staff members. The reports were consistent with the previously explained substance from this morning. Decontamination is ongoing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after several officers and inmates were exposed to an “opioid substance” at the Allen County Jail.

Monday morning, confinement offers were called to check a specific area in the jail on the suspicion that inmates were smoking. While searching, officers found a piece of paper that appeared to be infused with an unknown substance, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Initial tests on the substance were positive for opioids.

All of the officers investigating the incident reported smelling smoke and feeling strange. Nearby inmates were checked out by medical personnel.

Initially, nine confinement officers and one nurse were transported to local hospitals to be evaluated, but 21 additional officers were later taken to nearby hospitals to be evaluated for possibly being exposed to the opioid substance.

Further testing will be conducted on the substance as the investigation continues.