Opioid Crisis: 73 in Allen County dead so far this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The opioid crisis in Indiana has already led to dozens of deaths in Allen County already this year.

Since the start of 2017, 73 people in Allen County have died from opioids, including a bump in fatal heroin overdoses. The Allen County Coroner’s Office tells our partners in news at ABC21 648 people died last year from the epidemic, which Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Debra McMahan says is in part due to dealers lacing heroin with fentanyl to create a stronger “high.”

Governor Eric Holcomb said in a recent interview with WOWO News tackling the issue is definitely one of his priorities this year.