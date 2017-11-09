“Operation Buzz Kill” nets 21 arrests

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind, (WOWO): Officials with the Adams County Sheriff Office have released the names of 21 individuals arrested on various drug charges as a result of Operation Buzz Kill.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, just after 4:00 am the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Police Department, Berne Police Department, Bluffton Police Department, Decatur Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Wells County Sheriff’s Office served 21 arrest warrants.

Those arrested were the result of several months of investigation by multiple agencies. The list of those arrested along with their charges can be found below:

1. Misty Myers- 1 Count – Dealing in a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug lookalike substance. A Level 6 Felony. ( amount greater than 5 grams)

2. Ulysses A. Hunter- Count 1 & 2- Dealing in a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug lookalike Substance. Both Class A Misdemeanors.

3. Rick CE Loshe- Count 1- Dealing in a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug lookalike Substance, a Level 6 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug lookalike Substance, A Class A Misdemeanor.

4. Derek T. Liebo- 1 Count- Dealing in Marijuana, A Class A Misdemeanor.

5. Drew A. Ripley- 1 Count- Dealing in a Substance Represented to Be a Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony.

6. Shane A. Barger- Count 1- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Cocaine, A level 5 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony. Count 3- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.

7. Joey K. Berlanga- Count 1 & 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony.

8. Brandy St John-Kingery- 1 Count- Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.

9. Zachary Gumm- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony (presence of a child). Count 2 & 3 – Dealing in Cocaine both Level 5 Felonies.

10. Jay A. Scheumann- Count 1- Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.

11. Joe J. Becerra- Count 1 & 2- Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.

12. Janet K. Berlanga- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 5 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony (presence of a child).

13. Summer M. Brown- 4 Counts- Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony (within 500 feet of school property).

14. Martha Eldridge- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 5 Felony.

15. Andrew Garcia Jr.-Count 1 & 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felonies. Count 3 & 4- Dealing in Cocaine, Level 5 Felonies.

16. Thera J. Raugh- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony (presence of a child) Count 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony.

17. Charles J. Eldridge Jr.- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony. (presence of a child)

18. Angela M. Truex, Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 4 Felony (weight between 1-5 grams) Count 2- Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, a level 6 Felony (presence of a child)

19. Jacob J. Berlanga- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony (weight between 1-5 grams.

20. Adam W. Trembley- Count 1- Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony.

21. Delayne E. Harrell- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony.