“Operation Buzz Kill” nets 21 arrests

By
Kayla Blakeslee
-
0
48
"Handcuffs" by v1ctor, CC BY 2.0

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind, (WOWO): Officials with the Adams County Sheriff Office have released the names of 21 individuals arrested on various drug charges as a result of Operation Buzz Kill.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, just after 4:00 am the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Police Department, Berne Police Department, Bluffton Police Department, Decatur Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Wells County Sheriff’s Office served 21 arrest warrants.

Those arrested were the result of several months of investigation by multiple agencies. The list of those arrested along with their charges can be found below:

1. Misty Myers- 1 Count – Dealing in a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug lookalike substance. A Level 6 Felony. ( amount greater than 5 grams)

Misty Myers

2. Ulysses A. Hunter- Count 1 & 2- Dealing in a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug lookalike Substance. Both Class A Misdemeanors.

Ulysses Hunter

3. Rick CE Loshe- Count 1- Dealing in a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug lookalike Substance, a Level 6 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug lookalike Substance, A Class A Misdemeanor.

Rick Loshe

4. Derek T. Liebo- 1 Count- Dealing in Marijuana, A Class A Misdemeanor.

Derek Liebo

5. Drew A. Ripley- 1 Count- Dealing in a Substance Represented to Be a Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony.

Drew Ripley

6. Shane A. Barger- Count 1- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Cocaine, A level 5 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony. Count 3- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.

Shane Barger

7. Joey K. Berlanga- Count 1 & 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony.

Joey Berlanga

8. Brandy St John-Kingery- 1 Count- Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.

Brandy Kingery

9. Zachary Gumm- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony (presence of a child). Count 2 & 3 – Dealing in Cocaine both Level 5 Felonies.

Zach Gumm

10. Jay A. Scheumann- Count 1- Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.

Jay Scheumann

11. Joe J. Becerra- Count 1 & 2- Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.

Joe Becerra

12. Janet K. Berlanga- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 5 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony (presence of a child).

Janet K Berlanga

13. Summer M. Brown- 4 Counts- Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony (within 500 feet of school property).

Summer M Brown

14. Martha Eldridge- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 5 Felony.

Martha Eldridge

 

15. Andrew Garcia Jr.-Count 1 & 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felonies. Count 3 & 4- Dealing in Cocaine, Level 5 Felonies.

Andrew Garcia

 

16. Thera J. Raugh- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony (presence of a child) Count 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony.

Thera Raugh

 

17. Charles J. Eldridge Jr.- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony. (presence of a child)

Charles Eldridge

18. Angela M. Truex, Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 4 Felony (weight between 1-5 grams) Count 2- Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, a level 6 Felony (presence of a child)

Angela Treux

19. Jacob J. Berlanga- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony (weight between 1-5 grams.

Jacob Berlanga

 

20. Adam W. Trembley- Count 1- Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony. Count 2- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony.

Adam Trembley

 

21. Delayne E. Harrell- Count 1- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony.

Delayne Harrell

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here