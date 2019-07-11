Open Streets to host Bike Parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – All are welcome to attend or participate in the Open Streets Fort Wayne Bike Parade on Sunday.

The parade is a new event that is a part of the city’s Open Streets 2019 event. There will be awards given out for decorated bikes. However, a decorated bike is not necessary to participate in the parade. Categories for prizes are as follows:

Mayor’s Choice – Entries that capture the “Spirit” of the City of Fort Wayne.

Downtown Theme – Decorated bikes that have a downtown Fort Wayne theme. Downtown Improvement District to present the award.

Good Health Award – Bikes that promote good health as their theme. Parkview Health to present the award.

Costume – Categories include separate awards for children, families and adults.

Use of Color – This is for how much color an entry brings to Calhoun Street. Separate awards will also be given to children, families and adults.

Creativity – Entries that give a fresh look or idea to their decoration. Separate awards given to children, families and adults.

Business/Corporate Theme – Awards given to those celebrating their business or company.

All bike parade entries are to report to the registration desk no later than 12:15 p.m. on July 14. The registration desk will be located on Calhoun Street under the railroad viaduct near the Superior and Calhoun intersection. Registration opens at 11:15 a.m. with 12:30 p.m. as the start time of the parade. The parade will go through the entire route of Open Streets which is just over a mile long stretching from Superior Street to Pontiac Street.

There will be a shorter route in for young children to participate in who are not able to do the full route. The shorter route starts at Superior Street and ends at Berry Street.

To pre-register for the bike parade, click here.

A decoration station will be available near the start of the parade.

More than 20 blocks of Calhoun Street will be open to walkers, joggers and bicyclists and shut down to vehicle traffic during Open Streets. The event is a way for residents to get some exercise, socialize with new and old friends, visit the businesses and historic Calhoun and enjoy around 100 free activities along the route which includes live music, golf, roller derby, soccer, pickleball, giant-sized board games, Pokémon Go, dancing, baseball, basketball, bubble machines and more.

The Open Streets route also offers access to the Three Rivers Festival Art in the Park and Chalk Walk. For a list of activities and more information on Open Streets, click here.

The event will feature “Pop-Up” retail and art spaces. These shops will be open throughout the day. Trois Hart, Director of SEED Fort Wayne, says “The pop-up shops allow business owners and artists to test their concepts with real customers at very little risk.”

Suggestions from last year’s Open Streets event has sparked an after party to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. after the event. The after party will be at the intersection of Calhoun and Masterson Avenue.

This year, the event connects the neighborhoods of West Central, East Central, LaRez, Hoagland Masterson, Historic Williams Woodland, Fairfield and Williams Park with the Central Business District on Calhoun Street.