“Open Streets” event announced for Fort Wayne this July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced the city’s first Open Streets Fort Wayne event this afternoon.

It will be held on Calhoun Street Sunday, July 9th, from 11am until 3pm. Calhoun will be closed to street traffic, and will be open for games, walking, biking and more activities.

“Fort Wayne continues to be a leader in providing unique opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy,” Henry said. “Hosting an Open Streets event is an example of our community’s willingness and commitment to bring people together. As a point of destination city, it’s critical to have quality of life amenities that attract and retain businesses and residents and enhance our neighborhoods.”

The event, led by the city’s Division of Public Works, will include the neighborhoods of West Central, East Central, LaRez, Hoagland Masterson, and Williams Woodland along with the Central Business District on Calhoun.

Open Streets, led by the Division of Public Works, is free to the public. You can volunteer at OpenStreetsfw.org.