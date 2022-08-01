Open House For New FWCS Amp Lab Takes Place Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Fort Wayne Community Schools are planning sneak peaks of their newest program on Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, curious community members will have an opportunity Tuesday to get a glimpse of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ newest program. And FWCS students entering milestone grade levels are also welcome to get a sneak peek of their schools Tuesday as the almost 30,000-student district readies for start of the academic year on Aug. 10. The all new “Amp Lab” at Electric Works, an innovative, half-day entrepreneurship program for 400 juniors and seniors, will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on the former General Electric campus along Broadway.

Attendees should be aware of frequent road closures in and around Electric Works and limited parking at the site, a news release said. Also Tuesday, FWCS will host the annual Transition Day for sixth graders entering middle school and ninth graders entering high school.