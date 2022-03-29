Editorial

Op-Ed: Protecting Life – The Duty of Any Responsible Government

By: Congressman Jim Banks

No right is more sacred than the right to life. Every other right depends on it. That’s why protecting life should be the first duty of any responsible government.

In 1973, seven unelected justices did permanent damage to the reputation of the Supreme Court by banning states from writing their own abortion laws. For decades, their indefensible ruling in Roe v. Wade denied Hoosiers the right to protect the lives of the unborn

Regrettably, President Biden has embraced the left’s anti-life agenda. His nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is the latest example. In 2001, Judge Jackson co-authored an amicus brief in support of a Massachusetts law that limited the rights of pro-life protesters. She has also received glowing endorsements from Planned Parenthood and NARAL, two of the country’s most vocal and radical pro-abortion organizations. It’s clear that Judge Ketanji Jackson stands firmly against the pro-life movement.

But there is reason to be hopeful. Conservatives retain their two-seat majority on the Supreme Court, and it is a simple matter of fact that the constitution of the United States does not include a right to abortion.

This year, nearly five decades after Roe, the Supreme Court could right its wrong and give voters a say in this extremely important issue. By the end of their current term the court is expected to rule on the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which would decide, “Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.”

Legislators must recognize that the end of Roe v. Wade only marks the beginning of the most important chapter in the history of the pro-life movement.

If Roe is overturned, many liberal states are likely to continue the status quo and demand taxpayer-subsidized abortion with few restrictions. But Hoosiers have better values.

In recent years Indiana has already moved to protect life within the confines of Roe v. Wade. As the possibilities for pro-life legislation expand, so should the Indiana General Assembly’s ambition.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the Indiana legislature has suggested calling a special session to protect unborn Hoosiers. I would strongly encourage Governor Holcomb to take them up on that request. There can be no higher calling or more important purpose.

Returning this power to Hoosiers is an unmitigated good, and I call on Indiana’s legislature and Governor Holcomb to stand by our values and principles and protect the most vulnerable among us. The unborn cannot speak for themselves. We are obliged to speak for them and to protect their right to life.