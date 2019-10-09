Online Registration Open for AFBF’s 2020 Annual Convention

Online registration is open for the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st Annual Convention & Trade Show, Jan. 17-22, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Attendees will learn about the policies and perspectives affecting their farms, ranches or agribusinesses and gain deep insight into current trends impacting food production.

With a focus on AFBF’s theme for the year, 2020 Vision: Sustaining America’s Agriculture, the convention will bring thousands of farmers and ranchers from around the country together to hear from powerful speakers on subjects ranging from trade, broadband and the farm economy to business development, consumer engagement and technology. Advocacy and member engagement and development will also be featured topics.

The trade show provides hands-on access to innovative products and services from highly regarded industry leaders. At the Cultivation Center, on the trade show floor, attendees can enjoy TED-style talks as well as hear the Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge finalists pitch live to the Challenge judges.

“Agriculture is at a crossroads and it has never been more important for farmers and ranchers to have the latest information about the challenges and opportunities we face,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Our convention is unique in its ability to inform, engage and unite farmers and ranchers.”

Register for the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st Annual Convention online today.