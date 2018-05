FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in serious condition after a shooting in Fort Wayne last night.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Holton Avenue, a few blocks southeast of Weisser Park, at about 9:15pm Monday on reports of gunshots.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that’s where officers found the victim. The call came just five minutes after another call reporting gunshots near the intersection of Webster and Butler Streets.

No further details were released.