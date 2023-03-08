One Woman Dead Following Tuesday Night DeKalb County Crash.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 6:30 P.M., Police were called to the 5500 block of US 6 on reports of a crash. According to a report from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV collided head-on with a Semi head-on causing the SUV to roll into a north bound ditch after the SUV went left of center for an unknown reason.

The driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Chantel Wells of Butler was ejected and and pronounced deceased at the scene. The Semi operator, 57-year-old Stacy Hagerty of Hamilton was transported by EMS for evaluation for his minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.