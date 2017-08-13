One-vehicle crash on East Capitol Ave, one man in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash on East Capitol Avenue Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the crash in the 2600 block of East Capital Ave. around 7:53 a.m.

At the scene, officers and medical personnel located a man inside the vehicle suffering from injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but was later downgraded to critical condition by doctors.

Preliminary information indicates the driver was traveling west on East Capital when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.