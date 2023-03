ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured in a crash Monday morning south of Fort Wayne on U.S. 27.

Officials tell our Partners in News at 21 Alive that they were called at around 7:10 a.m. Police say a car was going north on 27 when a truck turned off of Flatrock Road near Nine Mile Restaurant in front of the car.

The person in the truck was pinned and was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene.