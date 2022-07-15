One rescued from Friday afternoon house fire on South Harrison Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a report of a woman trapped inside in the 3500 block of South Harrison Street.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the two story house. The fire was located on the second floor and the woman was rescued using ladders from the exterior. She was then transported to a local hospital.

Two dogs were also rescued and turned over to animal control. The fire was under control in 14 minutes.