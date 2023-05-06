One person seriously injured in Friday afternoon head-on crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash Friday afternoon in Fort Wayne sent two people to the hospital and left one in life-threatening condition.

Officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. to the 4600 block of Covington Road. Officers found two vehicles and two male drivers.

Initial information indicates that the driver left in non-life-threatening condition was driving eastbound on Covington Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and collided with the other vehicle that was traveling westbound on Covington Road.

Covington Road was closed during the crash investigation.

 

