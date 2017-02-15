One person in serious condition after shooting outside gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in serious condition after a shooting outside the Lassus Handy Dandy on East Dupont Road.

The shots were fired just before 10 p.m., Tuesday night. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department believe the suspect was driving a Blue Dodge Journey. As of right now it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Currently, no suspect information has been released nor the name of the victim, but an investigation is underway.