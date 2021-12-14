One person killed in motorcycle crash in front of Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say that a man was killed just before 3-30 this afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on the city’s north side.

That crash happened on North Clinton Street just south of St Joe Center when the motorcycle, which was south bound at a high rate of speed slammed into the car, which was pulling out of Bishop Dwenger.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown and was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. No injuries were reported from the car. The investigation is continuing.