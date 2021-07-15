One person is dead following a two vehicle crash on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A two-vehicle crash just after 10:00 A.M. Thursday on Stellhorn Road at Woodway Drive, involving and SUV and a motorcycle, left one person dead.

Police say the crash happened when the driver of the SUV, who was eastbound on Stellhorn Road attempted to make a left turn onto Woodway Drive and turned into the path of the motorcycle that was westbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and died shortly after arrival. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of lanes of travel just prior to the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The investigation is continuing.