One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana.

It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.

When officers arrived, they noticed a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander had driven into the home.

The driver, 24-year-old Angelica Valle of New Haven, Indiana had injuries to her face. Valle was extracted from her vehicle and transported to the hospital. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The resident of the home was not injured.

The crash caused Union Street to close for about 15 minutes.

The total amount of damage to the home, vehicle, and yard is estimated to be around $100,000.

Officers are looking into alcohol as a possible contributing factor in the crash.