One person dead after tire failure on I-69 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died early Saturday morning on I-69 in DeKalb County.

State police say at approximately 1:15 a.m. officers from multiple departments responded to the report of a crash involving a fire near the 335 mile marker. The first officer on scene attempted to extinguish the fire but was unable to do so. The Waterloo Fire Department then arrived on scene and put out the fire.

An adult female was found deceased in the driver seat of the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.

The initial investigation shows that the Malibu suffered a tire failure at the 333.5 mile marker, nearly two miles south of the crash. There was no evidence that the vehicle came into contact with any other vehicle or object before leaving the roadway and catching fire at the 335 mile marker.

The driver has yet to be identified and the crash remains under investigation.