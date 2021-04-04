One person dead after overnight crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person died in an overnight crash Sunday on the city’s south side.

Police were called to the intersection of the Lafayette Street and Clinton Street split and McKinnie Avenue on a report of a crash with injuries at 1:25 a.m.

When police arrived, they found both vehicles in the nortbound lanes, with four people inside the pickup truck and no one inside the car. Police say the pickup truck struck a pole.

Three people in the pickup were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses say the pickup was going north on Lafayette and the car was turning east on McKinnie from Clinton at the time of the crash. Two people reportedly fled from the car after the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.