One person arrested in Sunday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating a Sunday night shooting.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of 5200 S. Harrison St. Officers responded to that location and found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Willie Wilson, 32, was arrested in connection to the shooting shortly after the incident. He faces felony counts of possession cocaine or narcotic drug and aggravated battery.