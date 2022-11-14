One person arrested in Sunday night shooting

By
Ian Randall
-
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating a Sunday night shooting.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of 5200 S. Harrison St. Officers responded to that location and found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Willie Wilson, 32, was arrested in connection to the shooting shortly after the incident. He faces felony counts of possession cocaine or narcotic drug and aggravated battery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here