One of three charged in 2020 fatal attack convicted on multiple felony charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne jury deliberated until nearly 1:00 Friday morning before returning with guilty verdicts against one of three charged in a drug deal that turned deadly.

24 year old Jamesley Paul was convicted in the death of Mon Ong, but found not guilty in the death of 23 year old Brooke Wendel. Prosecutors say that Paul, along with 24 year old Kyaw Htet Hlang and 21 year old Kerwins Louis went to the home of Meng Kim just after midnight on February 26, 2020 for a drug deal.

A report in the Journal-Gazette says that at some point, the drug deal went bad, and that’s when Mon Ong and Brooke Wendel were killed and Meng Kim was shot through the neck, arm and hand, leaving him with ongoing mobility issues.

Jamesley Paul was convicted on two counts of felony murder and one count each of robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a crime. He’s set for sentencing July 23.