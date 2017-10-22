One man shot near southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was shot late Friday night near John S. Irwin Elementary.

Fort Wayne Police say an officer heard gunshots while on patrol and arrived on scene near Plaza Drive and South Anthony Blvd.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground outside his Buick Lacrosse. He told police the shots came from an older silver Chevrolet Impala. Police also say there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Medics arrived on scene and assisted the victim. His condition is unknown at this time.

A witness told police the silver Impala was parked in the street next to the victim’s car, and that the drivers were talking before the gunshots rang out.

Police have not released any further details, including a person of interest, in the shooting.